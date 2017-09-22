"I can’t recall the first time I ran across the idea of including avocado in muffins but after getting over the 'yuck' factor, I realized it was actually a great idea," explains Rachel Tiemeyer, cocreator of the food and lifestyle blog Thriving Home, in an email to Extra Crispy. "I also loved the idea of creating a muffin that included a fruit, vegetable, whole grains, and protein," she adds in an email to Extra Crispy, explaining that the avocado also replaces the need for oil or butter in this easy muffin recipe, while still keeping the breakfast pastry moist.

Another benefit of making a big batch of these blueberry avocado muffins? They're freezer-friendly and perfect for meal-prepping. That's why Tiemeyer and her coauthor Polly Conner included the recipe in her new cookbook From Freezer to Table: 75+ Simple, Whole Foods Recipes for Gathering, Cooking, and Sharing.

The trick to freezing these muffins correctly is to let them cool completely before putting them in a large, freezer storage bag. Use a piece of parchment paper to separate layers, and "Be sure to remove as much air from the bag as possible before sealing it," notes Tiemeyer.

This recipe is a great way to use up a ripe avocado that's about to go bad, and it's easily adapted to suit your needs. For instance, if you don't have access to fresh blueberries, you can use frozen blueberries. "Just toss them in a bit of flour before stirring them into the mixture," Conner and Tiemeyer note in their recipe in the book. "This will prevent them from sinking to the bottom." You also can skip the streusel topping if you're trying to cut down on sugar—but the crispy, sweet topping can be a great way to trick an otherwise picky eater into eating their veggies.

Blueberry Avocado Muffins with Lemon Streusel Topping

Yields: 15 muffins

Photo by Mitch Mandel/Rodale Images

For the Muffins

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

¾ cup whole wheat flour

¼ cup ground flaxseed

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 large, ripe Hass avocado, pitted

¾ cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 ½ cups fresh blueberries

For the Lemon Streusel Topping

¼ cup whole wheat flour

⅓ cup sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Directions

Make the muffins. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place silicone or paper liners in 15 cups in muffin pans or coat the cups with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, mix together the flours, flaxseed, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Spoon the avocado flesh into the bowl of a stand mixer with a beater attachment. Beat on low until almost smooth. (If you don’t have a stand mixer, simply mash up the avocado as much as possible with a fork.) With the mixer still running on low, add the sugar. Once the sugar is mixed in, beat in the egg. Add the vanilla and yogurt and mix well. Slowly add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix until just blended, being sure not to overmix. At this point, the batter will be a bit thick. Using a spoon, gently fold in the blueberries. Fill the muffin cups about three-fourths full, leaving room for the streusel topping. Make the streusel topping. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and lemon zest. Using a pastry cutter or a fork, cut in the butter until it resembles coarse crumbles. Sprinkle the streusel topping evenly over the batter. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Let the muffins cool in the pan on a rack for 5 to 10 minutes before removing. Serve warm or at room temperature. Freeze the muffins. After the muffins have cooled, place them in an airtight freezer container or freezer bag. To prepare muffins from frozen, wrap a frozen muffin in a moist paper towel and microwave in 30- to 60-second increments until warmed all the way through.

Recipe reprinted from Freezer to Table by Polly Conner and Rachel Tiemeyer. Copyright (c) 2017 by Polly Conner and Rachel Tiemeyer. By permission of Rodale Books. Available wherever books are sold.