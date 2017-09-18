Ham and Sweet Potato Hash

This colorful breakfast-for-dinner dish uses sweet potatoes and red bell peppers for a double hit of beta-carotene, a carotenoid that most recently was shown to potentially lower breast cancer risk.

Place potatoes and 2 tablespoons water in a microwave-safe dish; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave at high 5 minutes or until tender. Place potatoes on a paper towel-lined plate. Let stand 5 minutes.

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium. Add ham; cook 8 minutes or until browned and crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove ham to a paper towel-lined plate.

Increase heat to medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon oil to drippings in pan. Add leeks; sauté 1 1/2 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons water to leek mixture; cook 1 1/2 minutes. Add 2 teaspoons oil, potatoes, bell pepper, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon salt; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until potatoes are crisp. Stir in ham and parsley. Divide potato mixture evenly among 4 plates.