This colorful breakfast-for-dinner dish uses sweet potatoes and red bell peppers for a double hit of beta-carotene, a carotenoid that most recently was shown to potentially lower breast cancer risk.
Ham and Sweet Potato Hash
- Yields: 4 servings
- Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Place potatoes and 2 tablespoons water in a microwave-safe dish; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave at high 5 minutes or until tender. Place potatoes on a paper towel-lined plate. Let stand 5 minutes.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium. Add ham; cook 8 minutes or until browned and crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove ham to a paper towel-lined plate.
Increase heat to medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon oil to drippings in pan. Add leeks; sauté 1 1/2 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons water to leek mixture; cook 1 1/2 minutes. Add 2 teaspoons oil, potatoes, bell pepper, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon salt; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until potatoes are crisp. Stir in ham and parsley. Divide potato mixture evenly among 4 plates.
Reduce heat to medium. Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to pan. Crack eggs into pan; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until whites are set. Place 1 egg over each serving; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired.
This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.