We’ve determined unicorn isn’t a flavor, right? Like, not to be a downer here, but unicorns aren’t even a real animal. And yet it’s infiltrated our Starbucks drinks, our toast, and even our biscuits and gravy. Is nothing sacred anymore? Turns out no. Unicorn Froot Loops have landed in the UK, because apparently we’re all gonna keep consuming glitter until the end of the world. Just when we thought the unicorn trend was dead, Kelloggs unveiled a limited-edition version of Fruit Loops that come in a box that looks like a knock-off version of Lisa Frank, and it appears to have purple, pink, and yellow O’s.

“The appeal of limited edition character takeovers on the pack and embracing current trends is something that works well in store and is popular with our consumers,” Michaela Mayoh, brand manager for cereal marketing UK and ROI, told Metro.

OK, cool, but can I be a real downer here once again? Look at these out of the box:

Are these really special at all? They are just three colors. I see no glitter. I see no magic. Just three colors of Froot Loops. Normal Froot Loops come in more than three colors. Normal Froot Loops are more unicorn than Unicorn Froot Loops are. This is an Instagram stunt food that’s not even trying!

That said, if you want to buy them anyway, they’re currently only available in the UK, and it’s unclear whether they’ll make their way to the United States. But considering how hard everyone seems to be clinging onto this trend, it wouldn’t be all too surprising if they do. Consider this: The unicorn trend started in 2012. That’s five years ago. I’m so weary and I have no place to put my head.