Crisp fall mornings call for hearty meals. Thanks to these new a.m. essentials, our happiest hour begins before work, not after. Imagine topping a steaming stack of pancakes with coffee-infused maple syrup. Or spreading blueberry thyme jam on a thick slice of toast. Or replacing your usual bacon, good as it is, with spicy breakfast sausage. Sometimes change is good, and it's especially good when you've got these untraditional condiments in your arsenal.

Trees Knees Coffee Maple Syrup, $14: Syrup gets the red-eye gravy treatment with this Stumptown coffee and Bushwick Kitchen collaboration.

River Valley Ranch Cherry Bomb Hot Sauce, $8: Made with sweet cherry bomb peppers, the vinegary condiment will kick fried eggs and hash browns into high gear.

McEvoy Ranch Meyer Lemon Marmalade, $14: Brighten chilly mornings with a zingy California spread that’s a natural match for scones.

Oat Box Granola, $20 for two 38-gram bags: This monthly subscription service sends out-of-the-ordinary seasonal mixes straight to your door. One of our favorites blends toasted coconut with tart dried pineapple.

Smoking Goose Hillbelly Breakfast Sausage, $33 as part of the breakfast collection with applewood bacon and chorizo: We’re hooked on these gingery pork links from butchers (and high school sweethearts) Mollie and Chris Eley.

Blake Hill Preserves Blueberry & Thyme Jam, $8: Herby and just sweet enough, Vicky and Joe Allard’s spread is perfect on buttered toast.

Runamok Hibiscus Maple Syrup, $17: Infused with organic flowers, this ruby syrup is as good on French toast as it is in a Bellini.

This story initially appeared on Foodandwine.com.