If you’ve ever tried to make your own yogurt, you know that the process is very time-consuming. Yomee, a new device currently on Kickstarter, hopes to change that. Like a Keurig or Nespresso coffee machine, Yomee turns pods into fresh yogurt. According to The Verge, Yomee co-founder and CEO Ashok Jaiswal says he created the machine to make homemade yogurt for his kids, like his mother did for him. Finding the process messy and complicated, he saw the need for a product like Yomee.

Yomee is completely hands-off after a quick setup. You pour milk (regular or nondairy, and any fat percentage works) into the beaker, then drop a probiotic pod into the top of the machine. The gadget is programmed to know when the milk has been heated to the appropriate temperature, then it drops the pod. Around six hours later, the Yomee will turn off, leaving you with two servings of chilled yogurt.

The machine is also connected to an iOS and Android-compatible app, which allows you to select the style of yogurt you’d like it to make, with options like thick Greek, thinner “stirred,” or “plain,” which is likely comparable to a standard not-too-thick-not-too-thin yogurt.

Perhaps the best part of the Yomee (other than the fresh yogurt, of course) is the fact that it’s environmentally conscious. Yomee pods are simply hunks of compressed probiotics—there’s no individual wrapping. Considering that coffee pod companies have been widely criticized for creating a huge uptick in plastic waste, this was a great choice on the part of Yomee. It’s also worth mentioning that although some companies package their individual cups of yogurt in recyclable plastic or glass containers, most are simply thrown away. Yomee yogurt, on the other hand, is made in the same beaker that acts as a to-go container, complete with a lid featuring compartments for any desired yogurt toppings.

According to Kickstarter, a Yomee is costs $99, and the pods are $0.99 each. The company hopes to meet their current goal of $28,000 by November 2017.