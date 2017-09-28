Danish model, TV presenter, and mother of three Caroline Fleming knows a thing about hygge, that Nordic philosophy of living well. As she writes in the introduction of her first English-language cookbook Cook Yourself Happy: The Danish Way, the Danish word encapsulates more than just a feeling of being warm and fuzzy by the fire. “For us Danes,” she explains, hygge, “means being in a warm and cozy environment, being safe and secure as a child, knowing you are loved and supported unconditionally, never working too hard or too many hours, thereby never sacrificing time with your family, which comes first in our world.” And what better way to ring in the change in seasons and revel in all that hygge has to offer than with a recipe from Fleming’s childhood: cinnamon buns, also known as kanelsnegle in Danish.

This recipe is inspired by Fleming’s grandmother, who would make a big batch of buns when she visited. “My sister and I would eat these every day when we got back from school, and also—if we were lucky—for breakfast,” she writes in her cookbook. “Granny baked these again just before she left and froze them in smaller batches, which is such a good idea as these buns truly are the most heavenly snack for children, both big and small.”

Freezing these cinnamon buns is an easy way to have a little dose of coziness anytime you want. “I usually freeze them in bags of eight and take them out the evening before, when using them for a weekend breakfast or in the morning if using them for an after-school snack,” explains Fleming in an email, noting that she warms them in the oven at about 350°F.

But really, she explains, “For me the buns are best when you really spend time on kneading the dough, feeling with your hands all the love you have in your heart. The butter sugar and cinnamon mixture is easy to spread using your fingers or a rubber spatula.” Though Fleming loves eating these buns at Christmas, “because of the cinnamon and the scent they fill the house with,” there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying these easy-to-make cinnamon buns all year-round—or anytime you want to feel a little bit cozier or closer to family.

Kanelsnegle, or Cinnamon Buns

Yields: 16-20 buns

Photo by Photo by Jacqui Small, an imprint of the Quarto Group

For the buns

2 cups milk

1 cup icing or confectioner's sugar

5 tablespoons fresh yeast

8 cups plain, all-purpose flour, plus extra to dust

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

2 eggs

For the filling

¾ cup butter, softened

1 ¼ cups raw cane sugar

Directions