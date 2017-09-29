Harness beets’ striking color and earthy-sweet flavor in this glorious spread inspired by a recipe from Jerusalem: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi. For a little extra heat, use up to 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne. You can try 1 1/2 teaspoons za’atar spice blend as a substitute for fresh thyme, but skip ground thyme because it lends a dirt-like taste. Serve with raw carrot slices, pita bread, or rice crackers for scooping.

Beet Yogurt Dip

Yields: 6 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup)

Ingredients

1 garlic clove

8 ounces (1 1/2 cups) cooked beets

½ cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt

1 ½ teaspoons robust-tasting honey, such as amber-colored honey

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme leaves

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

⅛ to 1/4 tsp. ground red pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons crumbled sheep's milk feta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped roasted walnuts or almonds

1 tablespoon chopped mint leaves

Directions

Make puree in a food processor outfitted with steel blade: Remove the pusher, and with processor running, drop in garlic. Once finely chopped, scrape down sides with a spatula. Add beets. Pulse about 30 times, scraping as needed, until finely chopped Add yogurt, and then process to a semi-coarse puree. Add honey, thyme, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Process to blend well. Let stand 5 minutes to develop flavor. Taste, and adjust flavors if needed. Transfer to a wide, shallow bowl. Drizzle on remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Top with cheese, nuts, and mint.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.