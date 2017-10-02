Here are a few things an Instant Pot can do for you: It can cook rice perfectly. It can cook dried beans in a flash. It's a pressure cooker. It's also a slow cooker. It can make yogurt. It can steam things. It can sauté things. It can keep things warm. Are you convinced yet? Read about how Instant Pots are changing the breakfast game. Still no? Then nearly 20,000 Amazon five-star reviews will probably help. And fortunately for you, when you decide to make the plunge into the wonderful world of all-in-one, life-changing kitchen gadgets, you can get an Instant Pot on sale today.

As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day offers, the online retailer is offering their best reviewed and most popular Instant Pot for 30% off, bringing the price down to $69.99 from $99.99 until 3 A.M. ET tomorrow, October 3rd. Because of the Instant Pot fad, the all-in-one cookers rarely go on sale, so this is a pretty rare opportunity to revolutionize the way you cook.

The buzz surrounding the Instant Pot would make anyone suspicious. But this is one of the few kitchen gadgets that really lives up to the hype. Just think about it: you could make beef stock in 30 minutes, instead of three hours (or more!). Instead of soaking dried beans overnight, you could have perfectly cooked ones in less than an hour. You could cook a whole chicken! You could make coconut yogurt instead of buying it.

Embrace the possibilities—and that 30% off sale—and get yourself an Instant Pot ASAP.

Instant Pot, $69.99, Amazon.com