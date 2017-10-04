Cottage potatoes can be both a side dish and a main dish—especially at breakfast. Either way, they’re always popular. The ingredients are pantry staples, and if you don’t have a bell pepper on hand then just leave it out. Serve this with a good cranberry sauce.

Note: This recipe is ideally suited to a six-quart oval slow cooker, but use what you have.

Cottage Potatoes

Excerpted from Stock the Crock by Phyllis Good. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Yields: Serves 6 to 7

Serves 6 to 7 Cook Time: 2 hours

2 hours Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

6 large cooked potatoes, peeled or not, cubed or diced

1 onion, diced

1⁄2 cup diced bell pepper

1 cup stale bread cubes

1 cup cubed sharp cheddar cheese

3⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

Half a stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted

Fresh topper: fresh rosemary leaves

Directions

Grease the interior of the slow cooker crock with butter or nonstick cooking spray. Mix together the first 8 ingredients (through rosemary) in the prepared crock. Pour the melted butter over everything and stir together gently. Cover. Cook on High 2 1⁄2 hours. Remove the lid if you’re around. Cook another 30 to 60 minutes on High, until the potatoes are hot in the center of the crock. If you’re not able to remove the lid after 2 1⁄2 hours, the potatoes will be fine. They’ll have just a bit more moisture but no less flavor. Top with fresh rosemary. Serve hot.

Tips

This is a great use for leftover baked potatoes.

These potatoes also make great hash browns the next morning.

Make it gluten-free

Use gluten-free bread for the bread cubes. Cornbread is also a delicious option.

Make it for picky eaters

If you have veggie-haters, omit the onions and green peppers and increase the amount of potatoes, bread cubes, and cheese. The flavor changes, but it’s still tasty with the rosemary, butter, and cheese.