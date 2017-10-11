"Autumn, without a doubt, is my favorite time of year," writes Athena Calderone, the mastermind behind the gorgeous lifestyle blog EyeSwoon, in her new cookbook Cook Beautiful. "Every year, as the air teeters from warm to crisp, all the familiar autumn cravings come flooding back. After summer’s endless raw salads, we long for soul-warming soups. We return to our ovens and roast everything from pork shoulder and chicken breasts to squash and caulifower." And for Calderone, that desire to roast all of fall's best ingredients includes roasting vegetables for breakfast, like this recipe for pumpkin and Brussels sprouts hash with poached eggs.

"First rule of thumb for this dish is to cut your pumpkin and potato the same size so that they roast at the same rate and consistently," she explains in an email to Extra Crispy. "And do not overcrowd the pan since you really want that beautiful golden sear on your veggies. Overcrowding will have them steaming against one another." That's part of the trick to making the final dish look as good as it tastes. Another tip? Make sure you roast the Brussels sprout leaves on a separate sheet pan so they're super crispy.

This roasted pumpkin and Brussels sprouts brunch dish is meant to be served "rustically," according to Calderone's note, but that doesn't mean it can't look fancy. "A few tricks to elevate the dish after you place the poached egg atop is to hand crush peppercorns so that they pop against that gleaming white egg, causing contrast. And add a little extra red pepper and lemon zest for color," adds Calderone. But the best advice? "Always finish with a drizzle of olive oil and flaky sea salt."

Roasted Pumpkin and Brussels Sprouts with Poached Eggs

Yields: 2 servings

Ingredients

12 ounces (about 2 cups) pumpkin, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

8 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Salt and freshly cracked pepper

1 pound Brussels sprouts

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

½ teaspoon finely minced habanero chile (optional)

1 small lemon, zested

1 small handful fresh parsley, minced

Flaky sea salt, for finishing

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Spread the pumpkin and potatoes on a baking sheet. Drizzle them with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes. Peel the outer leaves of the sprouts until you get to the small, white inner leaves, trimming the sprout’s bottom to help release more leaves. Place the leaves on a baking sheet, reserving the centers of the sprouts for another use. Toss the leaves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Remove the pumpkin and potatoes from the oven. Toss and return them to the oven along with the sprout leaves. Roast until the vegetables are golden and tender and the leaves are crispy, 6 to 8 minutes. While the vegetables are finishing in the oven, fill a medium saucepan halfway with water. Add the vinegar and bring it to a gentle simmer. You should see small bubbles around the bottom and edges of the pan, but do not let the water boil. Crack an egg into a ramekin. Using a spoon, stir the water in circles to make a gentle whirlpool. Gently pour the egg into the water. Simmer for 2 minutes, undisturbed, then remove it with a slotted spoon to a paper towel–lined plate. Repeat with the remaining egg. Toss the roasted vegetables together with the habanero, if using. Divide them between two plates and top each with a poached egg. Sprinkle with the lemon zest, parsley, and flaky sea salt.

Recipe reprinted from Cook Beautiful by Athena Calderone, published by ABRAMS (c) 2017.