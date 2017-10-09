When I have time to make myself breakfast—and, you know, not just shove some cereal in my mouth—I tend to mix it up: Pancakes and roasted fruit one day, toasted oatmeal the next, a pile of eggs and diner toast after that. But there's been one stronghold in my repertoire—and that is a pot of really good, really filling beans.

I know, I know. People think beans are boring. And they can be! But these beans are cooked down with smashed garlic and a knob of butter and a hearty splash of hot sauce. They're like refried beans, without the lard or the time commitment. They're super inexpensive, and you probably have everything that you need for them in your pantry already.

I smear them on breakfast tacos for a creamy, salty protein boost. I'll eat them piled in a bowl, topped with a soft-boiled egg and a sprinkle of feta or parmesan. I'll add them to grains and roasted vegetables from yesterday's dinner to make a sort of breakfast bowl. They can be a topping, or the main event. They're pure, no-stress comfort food. They make you feel hugged from the inside.

Here's how you can make these beans yourself:

Easy, Breezy, Not-Quite-Refried Beans

Adapted from this recipe by Orangette

Yields: 2 servings, or 1 if you're hungry

Ingredients

1 can black beans (leave unrinsed)

1 tablespoon butter (at least)

Hot sauce (to taste)

1 clove garlic, minced

Directions