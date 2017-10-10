Of all the treats that appear in the Harry Potter universe, none look more enticing than Butterbeer. A drink the color of clarified butter, possibly alcoholic, and topped with creamy foam, butterbeer is essentially liquid gold. This week, Sugar Shack, a Virginia-based doughnut shop, announced they will sell specialty Butterbeer doughnuts in all their locations for a limited time starting in mid-October.

Perhaps the best part of Sugar Shack’s Butterbeer-flavored doughnut is the center: a shiny glazed doughnut hole with fondant wings sitting on top of the doughnut looks just like a Golden Snitch, which Harry Potter fans know as the key to winning a game of Quidditch.

Of course, most of us have never been to Hogsmeade for a sip of real Butterbeer, so we can only imagine the flavors behind the drink. Even Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling doesn’t really have a firm answer. As she told Bon Appetit in January 2002, she said: "I made it up. I imagine it to taste a little bit like less sickly butterscotch."

Indeed, most copycat recipes for Butterbeer involve butterscotch syrup or flavoring, cream or vanilla soda, sweetened condensed milk, and sometimes a splash of butterscotch or vanilla-flavored liqueur. Sugar Shack hasn’t released much information on their recipe, but we can assume the doughnuts are super sweet and slightly toasty, just like the drink.

According to Popsugar, the Butterbeer doughnuts are currently available at the Sugar Shack locations in Alexandria, Virginia, and in Washington, DC, and the rest of the stores in Virginia and Florida will begin serving the treats later this month. For those who don’t live near a Sugar Shack, you could always attempt to make your own: Try this recipe for Sweet Potato doughnuts with 1 teaspoon butterscotch extract added to the batter and a glaze made from 1 cup powdered sugar, ½ cup milk, and 1 teaspoon butterscotch extract.

Or you could always just shout “accio, Butterbeer doughnut!” a bunch of times and see what happens.