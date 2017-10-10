If you’ve tasted salty, funky, miso paste in a dish or by itself, you might assume it’s an ingredient best saved for savory dishes. And you’re not wrong—miso stirred into a pan of scrambled eggs or buttered asparagus is without a doubt the start to a killer breakfast. However, miso is also exciting when folded into baked goods, like scones. A scoop of miso adds just a hit of earthiness to a honey- and white chocolate-sweetened scone dough. Why yes, I did say white chocolate. Because it’s so rich and sweet, white chocolate complements miso surprisingly well. Try it and see.

In a medium bowl, whisk together 1½ all-purpose flour, ¾ cups ground oats (or oat flour), and 4 teaspoons baking powder. Add 6 tablespoons unsalted butter (cut into cubes) and toss in the flour mixture until the butter is coated. Then, use your fingers to rub the butter into the flour mixture until the butter resembles small peas.

In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons white miso, ¼ cup honey, 2 eggs, ½ cup heavy cream, and ½ cup whole milk until smooth. Use a wooden spoon to mix the miso mixture into the flour mixture until just combined. Just before the mixture is combines, fold in ½ cup mini white chocolate chips.

Preheat the oven to 400ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Turn the scone dough out onto a floured work surface, and work the dough into circular shape about 1-inch high. Cut the dough into 6 or 7 even wedges and place them on the prepared baking sheet with at least 1 inch of space between each scone.

Brush the top of each scone with a bit of heavy cream, and top with a sprinkle of raw sugar. Bake the scones for 12-15 minutes, or until they’re golden brown.

After baking, a split scone needs no more than a pat of butter, but a drizzle of honey or apricot preserves would definitely not hurt.