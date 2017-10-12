We've tried our fair share of unconventionally flavored lattes, from floral lattes made with rose petals to black sesame lattes that are dark as ink. But Tim Hortons' newest offering had us scratching our heads, because it's a savory latte. And not just any kind of savory. It's a Buffalo latte, as in Buffalo sauce, the kind you'd find on hot wings at a tailgate.

This Buffalo-flavored drink starts like any conventional latte, with espresso and steamed milk, to which both chocolate and Buffalo sauce is added. The whole drink is "topped with whipped topping and a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning," according to a press release sent to Extra Crispy.

There is apparently a method to the madness. As Tim Hortons US regional president Stephen Goldstein explained in the release, "Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them?" (Though if that's the criteria you're working with, Tim Hortons, you should know that Lucky Charms were also introduced in 1964, and I could totally get down with a cereal milk latte.) And according to Goldstein, the combination of chocolate, milk, espresso, and spicy Buffalo sauce isn't half bad. "The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy."

The more likely reason for this wild promotion is to draw attention to Tim Hortons' revamped menu of espresso drinks, launching in Buffalo, NY, and to be available nationwide by the end of the year. So if you're actually interested in tasting a Tim Hortons Buffalo latte, you've got to get yourself to Buffalo. The savory drink is only available at two of the coffee and doughnut chain's stores in Buffalo, starting today, October 12, while supplies last. Tim Hortons also recommends that you call to confirm availability if you live in the area and really feel like you need some Buffalo sauce to pair with that mocha latte.