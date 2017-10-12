Imagine finding yourself in a nightmare situation where you absolutely need to make waffles, but you're out of flour and sugar. You can’t sneak away to the store, but you did find a box of brownie mix in the pantry. Will it work? Challenge accepted.

Just as Funfetti, Red Velvet, or Devil’s Food cake mix can be whisked into a breakfast batter, so too can a box of brownie mix. Crack a few eggs, add a bit of oil and butter, then get waffling. As a hater of milk chocolate, I prefer to use dark chocolate brownie mixes, like Ghiradelli (they also make the best chocolate chips). You should use whichever mix makes you happy.

Dump the brownie mix into a large mixing bowl along with ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Crack 3 eggs into the bowl, then pour in ⅓ cup grapeseed or canola oil and 5 tablespoons melted butter. Mix until well combined, then add a big splash of very fizzy seltzer.

At this point, you can heat the waffle iron and get down to business. Alternatively, you can jazz up the brownie waffle batter with some mix-ins. Classic brownie lovers may want to go with finely chopped walnuts, while chocoholics may opt for chopped chocolate. Peanut butter, butterscotch, and white chocolate chips also won’t disappoint. Whatever you choose, fold in about ½ cup of the mix-in into the batter.

Heat your waffle iron and grease it with cooking spray or melted butter. Cook waffles in whatever manner the waffle iron’s directions recommend.

Brownie waffles go best with less sweet fixins, like unsweetened nut butters or plain Greek yogurt. However, if you have a sweet tooth, don’t be afraid to free-pour maple syrup, scoop ice cream, or smear jam. My favorite way to devour a massive brownie waffle is to lightly drizzle it with nutty tahini, cover it with a heap of sliced bananas and strawberries, and dive into it fork-first for a 50-50 split with a buddy.