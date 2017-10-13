We're not entirely certain about the history of this classic recipe's name, but perhaps it has something to do with the spicy kick of the sauce. Our version is a shakshuka-like dish in which fiery harissa paste and heady spices slowly infuse a rich tomato sauce where eggs gently poach. Look for jars of harissa with the Middle Eastern foods in your supermarket; you can substitute a half to full teaspoon of crushed red pepper in a pinch. The cook time for the eggs depends on the specific heat of your slow cooker. We offer a range of 15 to 20 minutes, so start checking at 15 minutes (or a couple minutes earlier) to ensure the eggs get done to your liking. Serve with warm whole-wheat pita.

Eggs in Purgatory

Photo by Hector Manuel Sanchez

Yields: Serves 4

Serves 4 Cook Time: 8 hours 30 minutes

8 hours 30 minutes Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium onion)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 (28-ounce) can unsalted crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons harissa

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

8 large eggs

1 (5-ounce) pkg. baby spinach

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Heat a large skillet over medium. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add cumin, coriander, paprika, cinnamon, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is soft and spices are fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Stir in crushed tomatoes, harissa, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and cook on HIGH 20 minutes; reduce heat to LOW, and cook until sauce is fragrant, 7 1/2 to 8 hours (or cook on HIGH for 3 to 4 hours). One at a time, crack eggs into a ramekin, and slip into tomato sauce. (Do not stir.) Cover and cook on HIGH until whites are set and yolks are runny, about 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle eggs with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Divide spinach evenly among 4 plates; top with sauce and eggs. Sprinkle with cilantro.

This story originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.