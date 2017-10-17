This savory, Japanese-style pancake is traditionally loaded with cabbage. Jenn Louis’ version uses quickly brined cabbage and a thin batter for maximum crispiness. Togarashi (also called Japanese Seven Spice) is available at Asian markets and some supermarkets. The mixture includes dried ground chile, ginger, orange rind, seaweed, and sesame seeds for a savory, spicy, briny blend. Try it on roasted butternut squash or seared steak. You can also make one larger pancake in a 10-inch skillet, increasing the cook time to 10 to 15 minutes and cutting into wedges before serving.

Yields: 4 pancakes

4 pancakes Cook Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound green cabbage, finely shredded (about 5 cups)

4 teaspoons shichimi togarashi (Japanese spice blend), divided

1 ½ teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup thinly sliced green onions, divided

5 large eggs, lightly beaten

4 center-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

2.9 ounces all-purpose flour (about 2/3 cup)

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

¼ cup canola mayonnaise

1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon water

Directions

Preheat oven to 200°F. Combine cabbage, 1 tablespoon togarashi, sugar, and salt in a bowl; let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in 3 tablespoons green onions, eggs, and bacon. Fold in flour. Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add 1 cup cabbage mixture; flatten with a spatula. Cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Place pancake on a baking sheet; keep warm in 200°F oven. Repeat procedure 3 times with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and cabbage mixture. Combine remaining 1 teaspoon togarashi, mayonnaise, vinegar, and 1 tablespoon water in a bowl; drizzle over each pancake. Top with remaining green onions.

This story originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.