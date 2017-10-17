There’s nothing quite as satisfying as dessert for breakfast. Much as I enjoy an almond croissant oozing with frangipane, my go-to sweet breakfast is avocado chocolate pudding. Sure, it sounds a little weird, but buttery avocados blend into a pudding so thick and creamy you wouldn’t be able to tell it from the classic Snack-Pack. If you’re picturing chocolate guacamole, start again. Chocolate avocado pudding is silky-smooth, deeply chocolaty, and just a tad sweet. Plus, unlike many sweet breakfasts, which can be jam-packed with artificial sugars, this pudding actually is made with ingredients that pass as nutritious. Y’know, if you’re into that stuff. But even if that's not your main concern, I recommend you still give this pudding a try.

It’s important to use ripe, creamy avocados in this recipe (Hass is a good variety to look for). And if you’re considering trying to find a low-fat avocado for this, I don’t think we can be friends anymore. Avocados are high in fat, sure, but it’s the “good” kind of fat. You know, the kind that keeps your body full and your brain sharp. That’s what you need to start the day.

Halve and pit 3 ripe avocados, cutting away any spots that are dry or black—a bit of brown is OK—and scoop out the flesh into a blender or food processor. Toss in ⅓ cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt. Add 3 tablespoons unsweetened cashew milk (any unsweetened nondairy milk will do, but cashew is mild and creamy, which works perfectly here), ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, and 3 tablespoons maple syrup. For a bit of heat, add a pinch of cayenne. For a richer, nuttier flavor (plus protein) add 2 tablespoons unsweetened peanut, almond, or sunflower seed butter. Blend the mixture until completely smooth, about 40 seconds, stopping to scrape down the sides of the container at least once.

Taste the mixture and add more maple syrup or salt as you see fit. If the mixture seems too thick, add another tablespoon of cashew milk and blend again.

Serve immediately (this will feed 2-4 people, depending on how hungry you all are), with a scoop of coconut whipped cream. If you’re not planning to eat the pudding right now, transfer it to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap laid directly on top of the pudding to make sure it doesn’t develop a skin. Store in the refrigerator, and eat within 24 hours. Trust me, old chocolate avocado pudding is not something you want to taste.