If you had to name classic breakfast foods, vegan recipes probably aren’t high on your list. No eggs, bacon, or yogurt—what’s left? Muesli? Actually, there are plenty of options. Turns out, vegan breakfasts are a lot easier (not to mention tastier) than you might think. From plant proteins like chickpeas and tofu to nondairy-dairy products like coconut yogurt and nutritional yeast (also known as I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-parmesan-cheese), vegan breakfast foods may not have meat or dairy, but they make up for it in flavor. Plus, I’m pretty sure if you closed your eyes while eating chocolate avocado pudding or jackfruit bacon, you’d have no clue they weren’t the real deal.

Here are 11 vegan recipes that won't make you think you're missing out on anything.

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

This eggless omelet gets its fluffy texture from aquafaba—the liquid inside a can of chickpeas. When whipped, it acts just like egg whites. Who knew?

photo by bhofack2 via getty images

That’s not a typo—this chocolate pudding’s creamy texture is all thanks to avocado. As if we needed another reason to be obsessed with the fruit.

PHOTO BY KELSEY HANSEN

Miso soup is classic Japanese breakfast, and when you make the broth with wakame, a savory dried kelp, the soup will get the same umami flavors as the classic fish-based stock.

Photo by Brilynn Ferguson

Contrary to popular believe you need neither eggs nor cream to make a great hollandaise sauce. With blended silken tofu for thickness, nutritional yeast for salt, and turmeric for color, it may actually be way easier than making the real thing.

Photo by Alex Tepper

Vegans no longer have to do without an Egg McMuffin. With a special seasoning, tofu and mushrooms just just like the classic egg and sausage.

PHOTO BY ALEX TEPPER

In India, when you’re craving a refreshing drink, a mango Lassi is the go-to treat. This version, made with coconut yogurt instead of dairy, is just as sweet and creamy as the real deal.

PHOTO BY DANIEL AGEE

Don’t turn up your nose at jackfruit bacon until you try it. When slathered in liquid smoke and seasonings, jackfruit’s meaty flesh tastes just like bacon.

Photo by Steven Morris Photography via Getty Images

When thinly sliced, seasoned, and baked until just tender, carrots transform into smoky, salty lox. Somebody hand me a bagel!

Photo by Jo McRyan via Getty Images

Chill a can of coconut milk overnight and scoop the thick cream off the top. Whip it with vanilla and a bit of powdered sugar and what do you get? Vegan. Whipped. Cream.

photo by caroline lange

Ground flaxseed isn’t just that stuff your hippie aunt puts in her yogurt. When mixed with water, it gels into an eggy substance that’s practically begging to be turned into French toast.