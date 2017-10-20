Frittatas are one of the most efficient vehicles for leftover vegetables. Here, we pair roasted butternut squash with quick-cooking kale for a fiber-rich breakfast duo. A touch of dairy lends creaminess to the egg mixture, which helps achieve the coveted custardy frittata texture. For best results, use a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet and pull it from the oven before the eggs are completely set. Because it retains heat well, a cast-iron will continue to cook your frittata after you remove it from the oven.

Butternut-Kale Frittata

Yields: 1 frittata

1 frittata Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 cup chopped lacinato kale

1 cup roasted butternut squash

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ medium avocado, sliced

Directions

Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in upper middle position. Heat an 8-inch ovenproof skillet over medium. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add kale and roasted butternut squash; cook 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk together eggs, yogurt, salt, and pepper. Add eggs to pan, and cook 2 minutes, stirring slowly and tilting the skillet a few times so runny parts hit the pan. Place pan under broiler; broil 1 minute or until eggs are almost set. Top frittata with avocado.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.