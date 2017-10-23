The first thing I hear about baking is always something about how challenging it is. Oh contraire, I want to say. Baking can actually be quite easy; you just need to find the right recipes. You may be scared of kneading bread, but come on, you know how to pour flour and sugar into a bowl, right? Sometimes, that’s all you need to know in order to make a half-decent baked good—and sometimes, you need even less technical skill than that. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up a bunch of breakfast baked goods that are just a little more work than unwrapping a toaster pastry or pouring a bowl of cereal. Skip the muffin basket at brunch this weekend and make your own.

Strap on an apron and get baking these easy treats:

Photo by TIME INC. VIDEO STUDIO

With a slab of frozen puff pastry and a few cups of fruit, you can make Danish just as tempting as the ones behind the case at the bakery.

Photo by Alex Tepper

Pancakes don’t have to chain you to the stove. Pour the batter into a sheet tray and bake them until fluffy.

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Grab a can of biscuit dough and layer the biscuits with browned sausage and shredded cheese. Hello, restaurant-quality pull-apart bread.

Photo by Time Inc. Video Studio

You don’t even need a spoon for this muffin recipe—just dump all the ingredients into a blender, press puree, and bam, you’re done.

Photo by Time Inc. Video Studios

Did you know a gooey Toaster Strudel can be made at home with frozen phyllo dough and jam? Bring these into work and you’ll quickly make a lot of new friends.

Photo by Kate Whitaker via Getty Images

Fake pain au chocolat is as easy as frozen puff pastry dough and chocolate chips. If you don’t tell anyone your secret, they’ll assume you went to pastry school.

Photo by Daniel Agee

Stuff prepared pizza dough with scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar. Isn’t that better than defrosting the pizza rolls in the freezer?