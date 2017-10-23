Treat yourself to a sophisticated riff on lemon bars. This grown-up treat embraces the bitterness of grapefruit and Campari, balancing the flavor with a buttery crust. When we create our healthier desserts, we think about where the fat will be best used—we strategically place it where it will make the most difference. Here, a good amount of butter goes into the whole-wheat crust to give it an irresistible shortbread-like texture. Just be sure to lightly pat the crust in place; if you press too hard and compact it into the baking dish, it will become dense and tough.
Grapefruit-Campari Bars with Shortbread Crust
- Yields: 16 bars
- Total Time: 5 hours
Ingredients
For the Crust
For the Topping
Directions
To prepare the crust, preheat oven to 350°F. Pulse flour, powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a food processor until combined. Top with butter pieces; pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal, 4 to 5 times. Drizzle evenly with oil; pulse just until moistened, about 2 times. (Mixture will be crumbly.) Transfer mixture to an 8-inch square glass baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pat into an even layer, being careful not to compact it. (Pressing too firmly will create a dense, tough crust.) Bake at 350°F until lightly browned all over, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool to room temperature.
To prepare topping, combine granulated sugar, grapefruit juice, 3 tablespoons cornstarch, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium, stirring constantly. Cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 2 minutes.
Place egg yolks in a medium bowl. Gradually whisk in half of grapefruit mixture. Add egg mixture to remaining grapefruit mixture in pan. Bring to a boil over medium, whisking constantly. Remove from heat; whisk in Campari. Pour through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids.
Spread grapefruit mixture onto crust. Cover and chill until set, 3 to 4 hours. Cut into 16 squares.
