Treat yourself to a sophisticated riff on lemon bars. This grown-up treat embraces the bitterness of grapefruit and Campari, balancing the flavor with a buttery crust. When we create our healthier desserts, we think about where the fat will be best used—we strategically place it where it will make the most difference. Here, a good amount of butter goes into the whole-wheat crust to give it an irresistible shortbread-like texture. Just be sure to lightly pat the crust in place; if you press too hard and compact it into the baking dish, it will become dense and tough.

Grapefruit-Campari Bars with Shortbread Crust

Yields: 16 bars

16 bars Total Time: 5 hours

Ingredients

For the Crust

4 ounces whole-wheat pastry flour (about 1 cup)

¼ cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

2 tablespoons canola oil

Cooking spray

For the Topping

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup fresh red grapefruit juice

3 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten

1 ½ tablespoons Campari

Directions

To prepare the crust, preheat oven to 350°F. Pulse flour, powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a food processor until combined. Top with butter pieces; pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal, 4 to 5 times. Drizzle evenly with oil; pulse just until moistened, about 2 times. (Mixture will be crumbly.) Transfer mixture to an 8-inch square glass baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pat into an even layer, being careful not to compact it. (Pressing too firmly will create a dense, tough crust.) Bake at 350°F until lightly browned all over, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool to room temperature. To prepare topping, combine granulated sugar, grapefruit juice, 3 tablespoons cornstarch, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium, stirring constantly. Cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Place egg yolks in a medium bowl. Gradually whisk in half of grapefruit mixture. Add egg mixture to remaining grapefruit mixture in pan. Bring to a boil over medium, whisking constantly. Remove from heat; whisk in Campari. Pour through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Spread grapefruit mixture onto crust. Cover and chill until set, 3 to 4 hours. Cut into 16 squares.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.