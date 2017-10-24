Paul Kita and Extra Crispy go way back. The Men's Health food and nutrition editor has written lovely stories for us about scrapple, a cereal box collector, and tomago gohan, and made this video with us. His cookbook A Man, A Pan, A Plan comes out today, and we're happy to publish one of its brilliant recipes. Homemade skillet granola is so easy to make, and this recipe isn't loaded with heaping tablespoons of sugar that will basically murder you if you eat too much. We're not going to name names here, but most commercial granolas out there are straight up killers and should be avoided, or at least eaten sparingly. Anyway, enough cereal soapboxing. Enjoy this recipe from Paul's book.

Almond, Blueberry, Cinnamon Skillet Granola

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons flaxseeds

2 tablespoons dried blueberries

1 cup old-fashioned oats

¼ cup sliced almonds

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

In a large nonstick pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the honey and mix well. Add the flaxseeds and blueberries and cook, stirring frequently, until aromatic, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the oats, almonds, and cinnamon and cook, stirring continuously, until the almonds are golden brown and the mixture is slightly sticky, another 2 to 3 minutes. Spread the granola on a sheet of aluminum foil and allow to cool. Store in a lidded container or serve with plain or vanilla Greek yogurt.

Reprinted from A Man, A Pan, A Plan by Paul Kita. Photographs by Mitch Mandel. Copyright (c) 2017 by Paul Kita. By permission of Rodale Books.