Silicon Valley's favorite meal replacement shake just got kicked out of Canada. On Tuesday, Rob Rhinehart, the Founder & CEO of Soylent's parent company Rosa Foods, Inc., posted a letter on the Soylent site informing Canadian customers that they would no longer be able to purchase Soylent products.

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recently informed us that our products do not meet a select few of the CFIA requirements for a 'meal replacement,'" Rhinehart wrote. "Although we feel strongly that these requirements do not reflect the current understanding of human nutritional needs, we respect the CFIA's regulations and will fully comply with any regulatory action they deem appropriate. Unfortunately, this means we are unable to ship any additional product to our Canadian warehouse or sell Soylent to our Canadian customers until this is resolved."

Rhinehart went on to note that he is working with the Canadian government to resolve the issue and get Soylent back on Canadian shelves but, for the moment, they'll have to figure out a new way to replace their meals. The company had been shipping Soylent to Canada since 2015, just two years after the company launched their shakes.

Soylent is available both as a pre-mixed beverage and a powdered form for mixing with water. Rhinehart, a software engineer, developed the meal replacement as an experiment in nutrition. Since its original launch, the Soylent line of products has grown to include Coffiest, a combination of Soylent, caffeine, and coffee flavoring, and additional flavors such as Cafe Chai and Nectar.