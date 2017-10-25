With all the ways that exist to cook eggs, a hard-boiled egg may not sound quite as exciting as say, a fat-poached egg dripping with runny yolk. To the hard-boiled haters, allow me to introduce the beet-pickled egg. In presentation alone, a beet-pickled egg is beyond stunning—seriously, get a load of that color. Once you feast your eyes on the eggs, cover one with a crack of black pepper and take a bite. The flavor is just as bright, thanks to a bright apple cider-based vinegar pickling liquid. Want to make some of your own? Of course you do.

First things first: Hard-boil a bunch of eggs, about 5 for a medium-large saucepan. Place the eggs in the saucepan and fill the pan at least halfway with water. Add a hefty pinch of kosher salt and a splash of white vinegar and give the pot a little stir. Place the pot over medium-high heat and bring the water to a boil. Pull the pot off the heat and cover it with a lid. Let the eggs sit for 8-10 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to scoop the eggs out of the water and into a bowl of ice water. Let the eggs sit in the ice bath for 5 minutes, then peel them. Store the eggs in a large container with a tight lid (a mason jar is ideal) in the fridge.

Meanwhile, prepare the pickling liquid. Scrub and peel 1 large beet, then give it a rough chop. Whisk together 2 cups white vinegar, 1 cup apple cider vinegar, 2 cups water, and ⅓ cup sugar in a medium-large saucepan. Stir in 1 bay leaf, a pinch of kosher salt, a bit of black pepper, and the chopped beats. Bring the mixture to a boil, then simmer for 20 minutes, or until the beets are tender. Scoop the solid ingredients out with a slotted spoon, or run the whole mixture through a strainer with a bowl underneath for the liquid. Pro tip: Later you can drop those briny beets into a salad with a thick smear of Greek yogurt mixed with lime juice, or on top of a bowl of hummus with some charred pita.

Pour the pickling liquid over the eggs, making sure to cover them completely. Return the container to the refrigerator and let sit for at least a few hours before serving.

You can halve beet-pickled eggs and serve as-is, with a bit of sea salt and black pepper. They also make for stunning deviled eggs—just imagine the wows you’ll get when you whip out a tray.