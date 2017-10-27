Sorry, parents. You may be a kid at heart, but only children ages 12 and under are eligible for a special experience at IHOP this Halloween. From 7:00am until 10:00pm, kids can enjoy a "Scary Face Pancake" at participating locations at no cost. The complimentary IHOP delight comes with candy corn, mini oreos, whipped cream and a strawberry to adorn the blank canvas.

In true kid-friendly fashion, the restaurant chain is doling out the accoutrements on the side for kids to design their own spooky pancake creation. In true parent fashion, we're hoping it's Picasso-esque so they win a prize with the accompanying #ScaryFacePancake contest. To enter, simply have your little one create their pancake art, snap a photo, and share it on Facebook, instagram, or Twitter with the hashtags #ScaryFacePancake and #Entry for a chance to snap up some swag. Get more details on IHOP's website here.

If you can't make it to IHOP on Halloween, the specialty pancake is available the entire month of October—you'll have to fork over payment if you're not dining on the 31st, though. Here's to some epic pancake art battles, kiddos.

This story originally appeared on SouthernLiving.com.