In this crazy, mixed-up world, the one thing I could always count on was the enduring comfort of a jar of Nutella. At least that's what I thought until I read that Nutella had quietly changed their formula, sparking outrage from fans.

The Hamburg Consumer Protection Center, a consumer group out of Germany, recently announced on its Facebook page that Nutella now contained 8.7 percent powdered skim milk, instead of the previous 7.5 percent, while the sugar content has risen from 55.9 percent to 56.3 percent. Ferrero, Nutella's manufacturer, responded, saying, "The quality ... and all the other characteristics of Nutella remain the same."

It was the lighter color of the chocolate hazelnut spread that tipped off the consumer group. "As the color of the new Nutella is lighter, we are working on the assumption that skimmed milk powder was added at the expense of cacao," a representative said.

While companies must list cacao as an ingredient in their products, they aren't required to list the actual amount that appears. However, typically in products' ingredient lists, ingredients are listed from most present to least. Allegedly, cacao is listed closer to the end of the list than it was previously.

To say people aren't pleased with the change would be an understatement.

Despite the outrage, it's currently unclear how much these ingredient adjustments have changed the taste of Nutella, if at all.

If anyone needs me to, you know, give my expert opinion, just let me know.