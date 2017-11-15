New Yorkers will always have a soft spot in their hearts for Pizza Rat, the ambitious rodent seen walking down the stairs of a Manhattan building with a slice in its mouth. Yesterday, another rat made waves on social media: This one was carrying a big slice of avocado.

Avocado Rat was spotted by Instagram user Jessica Edwards on the subway tracks at the Greenpoint Avenue stop in Brooklyn. The rat trotted around for a few seconds with the avocado in its mouth before dropping the fruit and disappearing under a track. A moment later, the rat then pulled the avocado out of sight as well.

“Even the rats in #nyc are on trend. Hope he finds some toast,” Edwards, a documentary filmmaker, captioned the video.

While most rodent encounters are less than pleasant experiences, these food-obsessed NYC animals are kind of charming. Perhaps it’s Avocado Rat’s commitment to traveling with a snack on the subway (I mean, don’t we all do that?), or maybe it’s the safe distance, but I’m smitten. I wouldn’t go so far as to say I’m hoping for a local rat cafe, but I wouldn’t be mad if Bagel Rat or something shows up next week.

Avocado Rat joins the ranks of other hungry New York City animals, from Pretzel Rat, another rodent dragging a snack around the subway tracks, to Taco Squirrel, who managed to get a hard taco shell up onto a tree before having lunch.

One can only assume that this rat was forced to procure its avocados for free from the subway stop floor because it’s saving up to buy a house—and we all know that if you regularly buy avocado toast, you won’t be able to afford a mortgage. Or perhaps the rat is just going home to make his avocado toast for cheaper than going out, as it was recently announced that Americans spend a collective $900,000 on the dish.