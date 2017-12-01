The latest in a long line of food culture clashes on Twitter took place yesterday between the popular breakfast food distributor and a user who seemingly loves pickles. After posting a photo of his Pop-Tart covered in four juicy-looking pickle slices, the Pop-Tarts US account wasted no time getting back to him about the perceived atrocity. Not more than 40 minutes after the user had tagged them in his post, Pop Tarts kindly but firmly requested that the person “please remove the pickles from our product.”

Regular Twitter users also responded, with everything from food puns and actual outrage to calls for the police.

One user even recalled the notorious and longstanding pineapple on pizza discourse, which last month morphed into a weird strawberry on pizza fight. “Wrong foods” debates sporadically appear on Twitter, and usually involve one user sharing a meal that features ingredients other users find downright offensive. More recently that’s included the aforementioned strawberries on pizza, but also a New York Times recipe for Brussels sprouts sliders and an entire Twitter account dedicated to Italians being mad about bad food and recipes.

With the rise of Instagram food culture and the growing presence of fast food giants on Twitter and Facebook, it’s more and more commonplace to see food beefs online. Sometimes it’s users coming for celebrities like Ayesha Curry over her Lemony Buttery Chicken and tomatoes that “look sad and frustrated,” or Kim Kardashian-West, whose attempts at cooking soul food on have garnered some less than appetizing results. Other times it is bad recipes and fruit on pizza, or just watching fast food chains like Wendy’s, Burger King, and McDonald’s, beef over actual fresh beef and meal deals.

In the growing list of social media food dramas, this pickles on pop tarts incident is yet another example of how hilariously petty and passionate the internet has become about what we eat.

This story originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.