As if you didn’t already have to keep an eye on your eating habits during the holidays, one of the biggest names in doughnuts is rolling out a one-day-only holiday-themed binge fest. Krispy Kreme has announced that on Tuesday, December 12—and only Tuesday, December 12—the chain will be offering a brand new Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut in honor of National Gingerbread House Day.

According to the brand, this first-ever Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut is a take on its iconic Original Glazed Doughnut but featuring “a perfectly spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon and ginger, covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze.” Apparently, this limited-availability offering is the first time Krispy Kreme has altered both the dough and the glaze to create a new holiday treat.

“Gingerbread is a classic holiday flavor, and now there’s a delicious new way to enjoy it with the classic qualities of our Original Glazed doughnut,” Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement. “We take the holiday fun of gingerbread houses and celebrate it with the never-ending fun of Original Glazed doughnuts.” Woodward makes no mention of attempting to build your own gingerbread doughnut houses, but clearly a sweet and experimental opportunity is here for the taking. If you’ve ever given a glazed doughnut a good prolonged squeeze, you know those things can become solid as bricks. Given the right technique, a gingerbread doughnut house seems like it could be pretty impressively sturdy.

Regardless, not all, but most Krispy Kreme locations appear to be taking part in this National Gingerbread House Day event. A list of participating stores can be found here.

Want More? Our twice-a-week newsletter brings the

best of Extra Crispy straight to you.

This single-day event isn’t the only time Krispy Kreme has toyed with our doughnut emotions. Back in August, the doughnut chain offered up a special chocolate-covered version of its glazed doughnut for a mere two days to honor the total solar eclipse that cut across the United States. Even more frustratingly for doughnut diehards, when the brand’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut returned to stores this past October, the chain only offered the beloved sweet on a very tight schedule that included just three Friday nights after 6 p.m. and a single Thursday all day. The way things are headed, if you’re a Krispy Kreme addict, you may want to create a dedicated digital calendar to remind you when the next big doughnut release is coming—lest you be stuck eating plain old boring Original Glazed doughnuts like an uninformed misfit.