A woman in Hawaii has contacted Guinness World Records to see if she may have the world’s heaviest avocado. When Pamela Wang found the massive fruit on a walk to get her newspaper, she knew she’d found something special. She took the avocado home and weighed it. The avocado clocked in at a whopping 5 pounds, 3.68 ounces. Instead of making a very large batch of avocado toast, Wang decided to show her discovery to a few friends, who immediately thought the avocado would be potentially record-breaking.

“I see avocados every day, and I pick up avocados every day, but this one... it was hard to miss,” Wang told West Hawaii Today. “It was as big as my head.”

The avocado Wang found is a type known as Daily 11, a variety of avocado which can grow up to three times larger than the common Hass avocado. Daily 11 avocados have been known to grow to be several pounds, but the fruit found by Wang could be the heaviest ever recorded.

While Guinness doesn’t have a “largest avocado” category, Elizabeth Montoya, assistant public relations manager of Guinness World Records America Inc, told Wang that they do have a “heaviest avocado” section. The current record-holding avocado was found in Venezuela in 2008, and weighed 4 pounds, 13.2 ounces.

Since Guinness requires an expert be present at the examination of an item before its submission to the group, the official weighing of Wang’s avocado was witnessed by Ken Love, executive director of Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers.

“I’ve seen (avocados) longer and I’ve seen them fatter, but not both,” Love said to West Hawaii Today. While Love said he assumes other people may have found similarly large avocados and simply just ate them instead of submitting their fruit to a record-breaking contest, he did think this one “was way up there.”

Wang expects to find out if her avocado broke the world record within 2 months. In the meantime, after the fruit’s weigh-in, she and her friends ate the avocado at a local cafe.

“It tasted excellent,” Wang said. “We had 10 people there and didn’t even use up half of one half of the avocado.”