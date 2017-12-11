There are few annual traditions as beloved and delicious as Girl Scout Cookie season. But if it happens to be that time of year when the enterprising young women donning their badges and doling out crave-able cookies aren’t parked at a table in front of your local supermarket, fear not—there’s a new way to get your Girl Scout Cookie fix in the form of… yogurt. Yoplait announced today that it will be adding three flavors to its lineup: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Chocolate (a.k.a Tagalongs or Peanut Butter Patties depending on where you're from), and Caramel Coconut (Samoas or Caramel deLites).

The Caramel Coconut flavor comes in the yogurt brand’s original yogurt style. The Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Chocolate varieties are addictions to the Yoplait Whips! product line. Whips! have a lighter, airier texture than your traditional yogurt. The mousse-like Whips!, like original Yoplait, are made with live and active cultures and also do not contain high fructose corn syrup, according to the brand. The original is also free of artificial colors and flavors. All three Girl Scout cookie creations will start hitting store shelves this month.

“Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is excited about its relationship with Yoplait to create yogurts inspired by three of the beloved Girl Scout Cookie flavors,” Barry Horowitz, GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer said in a statement. “Beyond the delicious flavor, the yogurts will also remind consumers everywhere of the power of Girl Scout Cookies. The cookie program is the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world, and we are pleased Yoplait is working with us to share the message about the program and the impact of Girl Scouts with even more families in America.”

Want More? Our twice-a-week newsletter brings the

best of Extra Crispy straight to you.

So how do they taste? In our test, the Thin Mints Whips! had a subtle chocolate and mint flavor very reminiscent of the cookie counterpart, although there was a tart tang from the yogurt. The Peanut Butter Chocolate flavor had a similarly light touch on the expected flavor. Finally, the Caramel Coconut wasn’t overly sweet but did have a rich caramel undertone and flecks of real coconut added for texture. Sure, none of the three were quite as satisfying as the cookies they represent, but the whole point of eating yogurt as a snack is to avoid cookies, so we’re not complaining.

Of course, these aren't the first food items to be flavored like the familiar cookies. Girl Scout cookies gum and breakfast cereal have also popped up. With so much demand for all things Thin Mints, these scouts must know they have a good thing going.

This story originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.