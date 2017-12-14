Eating a cookie for breakfast is a dream come true for any kid. And, let’s face it, any adult, too. But, of course, societal pressures say we should be eating something more “normal” for breakfast, like cereal. Thankfully, if you’re looking for more cookie-fied ways to start your day, Post has you covered with its latest release: Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy! cereals.

The miniature takes on two classic Nabisco cookies will hit online and brick and mortar locations on December 26 (find out where to buy them near you here). Food & Wine got its hands on a couple of boxes today to test out the new products before they’re on the shelf.

Chips Ahoy! Cereal looks like, you guessed it, tiny chocolate chip cookies. The flavor is cookie-like, though a few members of our team said it didn’t quite conjure up the same experience as eating an actual Chips Ahoy! cookie. If you want to compare it to its most direct competitor, General Mills’ Cookie Crisp, Chips Ahoy! has a bit more of a caramel note than the lighter, maltier Crisp. That said, the box emptied quickly and one editor exclaimed she “could live off of it.”

Nutter Butter Cereal is shaped, adorably, like tiny peanuts. The shapes are reminiscent of the cookies used in the sandwiched treat of the same name. The flavor is reminiscent of the peanut butter portion of Reese’s Puffs or Chocolate Peanut Butter Oreos, but less cloying than Peanut Butter Crunch. However, unlike those puffed/O-ed cereals, these “peanuts” take on a satisfying curl as they’re produced which, combined with the corn and oat grain used to make them and a coating of flavor that incorporates real peanut butter, provides a delightful texture we’re not sure we’ve experienced in cereal before.

Want More? Our twice-a-week newsletter brings the

best of Extra Crispy straight to you.

Of course, this isn’t the first time you’ve been able to eat your cookies for breakfast. There’s the classic General Mills cereal Cookie Crisp, also shaped like tiny chocolate chip cookies. Then there’s Post’s ’90’s kid fan favorite Oreo O’s, which disappeared for a while but made a nostalgia-inducing comeback this year. And even, arguably, the most crave-able cookies of them all have made it to the cereal aisle: Thin Mints. They were part of an official release of Girl Scout cereal flavors in 2016.

This story originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.