Bad news if your New Year’s resolution was to eat fewer pancakes. Well known pancake purveyor IHOP has announced it’s celebrating the chain’s 60th anniversary by kicking off the year with the return of its “All You Can Eat Pancakes” promotion for just $3.99 from now until February 11.

Described as the company’s “most requested promotion”—because who doesn’t want to shove their face full of as many pancakes as possible—the “All You Can Eat Pancakes” deal means “guests can enjoy a full stack of five Buttermilk pancakes—or a short stack of two pancakes with a combo plate of eggs, crispy hash browns and choice of sausage, ham or bacon—followed by unlimited additional short stacks of two Buttermilk pancakes until they've had their fill,” as IHOP explains it. The offer is per guest, only at participating locations, and only for dining in, because no delivery guy in his right mind wants to be shepherding pancakes between IHOP and your apartment all day.

“There's no better way to celebrate the start of our 60th year in business than by offering our guests stacks and stacks of our world-famous Buttermilk pancakes at a great price,” Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP, said in a statement. “Golden, fresh-off-the-griddle Original pancakes are the main reason why the International House of Pancakes has stood the test of time and grown to become one of America's largest Family Dining restaurant chains. So, as a big thank you to all of our guests, we're offering as many of our signature menu item as you can eat for just $3.99. It's kind of a birthday present for everyone to kick-off 2018!"

To help support the returning promotion, IHOP also took a big swing on a “quirky” new ad campaign featuring a couple of pancake-obsessed pilots. It’s always a bit tough when a brand tells you how “irreverent” it is, but as you can see for yourself below, this first spot of the new campaign definitely “lands” pretty well… pun intended.

And as Brand Eating points out, beyond simply being an “all you can eat” offer, the deal’s $3.99 price tag is solid for these IHOP breakfasts regardless. Though prices vary by location, a full stack typically costs around $6 or more at the chain. Basically, if you have an IHOP itch you’ve been looking to scratch, now would be as good an opportunity to stop in the chain as you’re going to get.