The events of the past two years have left many people questioning the efficacy of democracy. But at least one group still believes in the enduring power of a vote: The good folks over at Krispy Kreme. For the first time ever, the doughnut brand is turning to its fans (or, more accurately, anyone with an internet connection) to choose its next glazed doughnut flavor.

Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut is the flagship of the brand’s doughnut line. It's a simple take on a classic doughnut that excels thanks to its soft and fluffy texture hiding within that sweet outer coating. (As if you needed a reminder on what a Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut was like!) The chain keeps a few spins on the Original Glazed in its permanent lineup—Chocolate Iced Glazed, for instance—but recently the brand has also been consistently whipping up limited-time-only, often event-driven spins on the Original Glazed, variations that have proved popular for the company.

“In 2017, our fans responded with tremendous enthusiasm regarding how we innovated around our Original Glazed Doughnut. We turned it green for St. Patrick’s Day. We eclipsed it with mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the total solar eclipse. And we sweetened it with warm gingerbread molasses to create a new holiday glazed favorite,” Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement.

So for 2018, Krispy Kreme has decided to put the choice of the next LTO glaze into the hands of its customers to hopefully kick things up another notch. “To begin this year, we’re tapping that enthusiasm and mobilizing that engagement to make our fans full-fledged innovation partners,” Woodward continued. “It’s an unprecedented step for Krispy Kreme as a brand and enhances what is already an awesome doughnut experience for our customers.”

From now until January 22, lovers of doughnut democracy can head over to VoteForGlaze.com and choose from four flavor candidates: Blueberry, Lemon, Caramel, and Maple. (For the record, Krispy Kreme already has a Maple Iced Glazed doughnut, but this new doughnut would simply be Maple Glazed.) Everyone is allowed one vote per day and is then encouraged to share their selection on social media. (Hopefully, we won’t have to worry about any fake Russian accounts this time around.) Krispy Kreme says the winner will be announced on January 25, and all the voting is happening exclusively online, which means we won’t have to worry about a delay while the overseas mail-in doughnut ballots are counted.

From there, the brand explains, “Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ world-class culinary innovators will then craft, taste and perfect the winning Glazed Doughnut flavor, and the brand will offer the all-new Glazed Doughnut for a full week this spring at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the U.S.” Though if Lemon wins, expect some potential protests from Caramel: You know how those sweet and sour flavors always seem to be at odds.