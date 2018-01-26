The French aren’t all that different from the rest of us. They love Nutella just like we do, and when push comes to (literal) shove, they’re not above a little rioting to get their grubby paws on some steeply discounted consumer products.

In their very own version of “Vendredi Noir”, a 70% off deal on jars of Nutella at Intermarché locations stores was all it took for supermarkets across France to transform into dens of lawlessness and chaos. Videos show shoppers ready to go to war against their fellow Frenchman for the chance to save €3.09 on hazelnut chocolate spread.

Reports from the front indicate a scene of chaos and carnage, with members of the civilization who gave the world The Declaration of the Rights of Man showing little regard for each other’s natural rights. "It was a real disaster,” one employee told CNN, presumably with the same glazed look as a soldier who’d witnessed the horrors of the Battle of the Somme. “200 people were outside waiting for the supermarket's opening… all of this mess for a Nutella jar." Elsewhere, customers reported an old woman who was hit on the head with a box while another walked away with a bloody hand.

Given that police had to be summoned to one store in Ostricourt, it’s safe to say that things didn’t go exactly as Intermarché planned. The whole fracas forced them to apologize, saying they were “surprised” by the level of demand and fanatical devotion. Clearly, they underestimated just how much people want to spread chocolate on things for the low, low price of €1.41. Nutella truly is a universal language.