Since opening its first location in 2004, Shake Shack has gone from a popular New York City burger stand novelty to a global brand with well over 100 locations. But though the company now has to deal with the stress of operating the kind of fast food chain the original restaurant was only intended as an homage to, the brand still tries to find ways to show off its more high-minded culinary roots… like breakfast tacos!

In the past, Shake Shack has collaborated on limited-time, one-off offerings with chefs like Dominique Ansel (cake fries!), Fergus Henderson (eel burger!) and David Chang (Shrimp Stack!) In the brand’s latest high-profile collab, Rosio Sanchez—the Chicago native who was Noma’s pastry chef before opening two highly touted taquerias in Copenhagen—has announced plans to work with Shake Shack on a one-day-only combo of breakfast tacos and chicken sandwiches.

“I’m sooo pumped to announce our special collab with @mark_rosati + @shakeshack!” Sanchez posted to Instagram yesterday with a mouthwatering photo. “We’re cooking up a Breakfast Taco (roast pork belly, cured egg yolk, avocado and habanero salsa in a fresh-made corn tortilla) & Chick’n de Sanchez (crispy chicken breast with spicy Chile de arbol oil, guajillo chili mayo, avocado, pickled onions, Boston lettuce and crema) at the Madison Square Park Shack on February 6, only with limited quantities.”

Beyond giving New Yorkers something delicious to eat on what might have been an otherwise uneventful Tuesday, proceeds from these special-release items are going to support a good cause. “I’m also happy to say that $1 from every item purchased will benefit Mujeres Latinas en Acción, an organization dedicated to empowering Latinas through a comprehensive array of social services & advocacy,” Sanchez wrote on social media.

Breakfast tacos are an especially interesting choice for a limited-release menu item because breakfast in general is a bit of a novelty at the chain. The meal is only served at eight Shake Shack locations, most of them transit hubs: Madison Square Park (the original location), JFK, Union Station, Grand Central, Fulton Center, Penn Station, LAX and Dubai Airport. So if you’ve dreamed of having a Shake Shack breakfast, but have never made the pilgrimage to Madison Square Park to do it, hitting up this Manhattan location on February 6 sounds like a great way to kill two birds with one stone. But keep in mind, you’ll want to get their extra early: These “until they run out” menu items typically sell super fast.