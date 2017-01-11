Smoked salmon and cream cheese aren’t exactly in an exclusive relationship—contrary to what most New Yorkers might believe. The two actually have an open relationship, but only to mingle with other breakfast items worthy of their attention, like eggs. In this smoked salmon scrambled eggs recipe, fresh smoked salmon from your neighborhood deli is tucked into fluffy egg curds. The best part? This super speedy scramble needs no added salt. The lox seasons the eggs perfectly while adding a welcome touch of smokiness. We served the smoked salmon breakfast recipe with a toasted bagel and cream cheese on the side because it just seemed right.
Side note: You might wonder why we added heavy cream to the eggs. Simply put, it yields the softest scrambled eggs. The smallest splash of heavy cream—or milk—will help keep your eggs silky and velvety, without having to cook them low and slow.
Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs
- Yields: 1 serving
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Remove two slices smoked salmon from the package. Using a sharp knife, cube into 1-inch squares.
Crack three eggs into a mason jar and pour in the heavy cream. Add pepper and salt. Whisk quickly with a fork, or tightly seal the jar and shake until it’s all combined.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a small pan over medium-high heat. Once all the butter is melted, pour the egg and heavy cream mixture into the pan and cook for 2 minutes, or until the edges begin to set.
Add smoked salmon cubes to the pan and scramble for just another minute. Remove from the heat.
Top with chives and serve alongside a toasted bagel with cream cheese.