Smoked salmon and cream cheese aren’t exactly in an exclusive relationship—contrary to what most New Yorkers might believe. The two actually have an open relationship, but only to mingle with other breakfast items worthy of their attention, like eggs. In this smoked salmon scrambled eggs recipe, fresh smoked salmon from your neighborhood deli is tucked into fluffy egg curds. The best part? This super speedy scramble needs no added salt. The lox seasons the eggs perfectly while adding a welcome touch of smokiness. We served the smoked salmon breakfast recipe with a toasted bagel and cream cheese on the side because it just seemed right.

Side note: You might wonder why we added heavy cream to the eggs. Simply put, it yields the softest scrambled eggs. The smallest splash of heavy cream—or milk—will help keep your eggs silky and velvety, without having to cook them low and slow.

Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs

Yields: 1 serving

5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 slices smoked salmon

3 eggs

1 tablespoon heavy cream

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

Optional: chopped chives, one bagel, two dollops of cream cheese

Directions