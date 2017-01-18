Need a breakfast recipe that’ll earn you all the brownie points? Start here. These gorgeous apple rose tarts are ideal for brunch parties of any size. Instead of cutting an apple pie into slices, your guests will feel extra special when they're served an individual tart. We shot this at Colson Patisserie in Brooklyn, where they change their brioche desserts every season. This winter, the fruit tart has an apple topping. The apple rose tart, made famous on Pinterest, does take some time to prepare, but it’s all worth it once you impress your guests. And just like that, you’ll become one of your friends’ favorite bakers.

But before you attempt making a rose tart at home, learn the procedure from the pros. This step-by-step guide on making Colson's apple tart will give you the basic knowledge you need to try this on your own later. To start, roll out the brioche dough to about ½-inch thick on a lightly floured surface. Fit the dough onto the tray of an automatic dough divider and rounder (that big, cool machine), sprinkle a bit more flour on top, and let the machine work its magic. Let the dough chill while you core a few apples and slice thinly with a mandolin. Just be sure to leave the skin on for a prettier tart. Roll out the brioche dough, fit each piece into tart molds, and slide it back into the fridge to chill.

Bring a mixture of orange juice, orange zest, simple syrup, water, and Grand Marnier to a slight boil, and then pour over dried cherries to rehydrate them. Set aside and soak for an hour.

Make an egg wash from yolks, water, and a pinch of salt to brush along the edges of the brioche, so it gets perfectly brown and crispy. Add ½ tablespoon crumbs to soak up any extra juice from the fruit, and ½ tablespoon cinnamon sugar for good flavor. Now, working from the outside in, arrange the apples so that they slightly overlap each other. Place a few strained rehydrated cherries to the middle, and you’re ready to bake. Cook for 10 minutes at 325°F and let it cool completely before removing the tarts from the molds. Brush with a simple sugar glaze and sprinkle powdered sugar along the rims of each tart.