Granola is a familiar go-to for “healthy” breakfasts, but isn’t it kind of boring to throw the same granola into the same yogurt every day? So if you also know how to make waffles, then the answer is simple: Turn granola into waffle batter and get out your waffle maker. This granola waffle recipe will help you switch up your morning routine. The crispy exterior of the granola waffles leads to the sweet and almost gooey, strawberry-riddled softer interior. The strawberry compote topping is the perfect excuse to sweeten it up even more if you want to skip the maple syrup (though we can’t wittingly recommend that). Plus it’s still fruit… so, you know, no guilt there.

Granola Waffles with Strawberry Compote

Yields: 12 waffles

Ingredients

For the compote

1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice or water

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 orange peel strips

For the waffles

4 cups plain granola without nuts or clusters

3 cups whole milk, divided

1/4 cup Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 large eggs

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 cups freeze-dried strawberries

Cooking spray

Maple syrup (optional)

Powdered sugar (optional)

Directions