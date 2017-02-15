Granola is a familiar go-to for “healthy” breakfasts, but isn’t it kind of boring to throw the same granola into the same yogurt every day? So if you also know how to make waffles, then the answer is simple: Turn granola into waffle batter and get out your waffle maker. This granola waffle recipe will help you switch up your morning routine. The crispy exterior of the granola waffles leads to the sweet and almost gooey, strawberry-riddled softer interior. The strawberry compote topping is the perfect excuse to sweeten it up even more if you want to skip the maple syrup (though we can’t wittingly recommend that). Plus it’s still fruit… so, you know, no guilt there.
Granola Waffles with Strawberry Compote
- Yields: 12 waffles
- Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
For the compote
For the waffles
Directions
Make the compote. Cook all compote ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until syrupy, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat; discard orange peel strips.
Make the waffles. Combine granola and 2 cups of the milk in a large bowl; let stand 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, place butter in a microwavable bowl, and microwave on high until melted, about 1 minute. Let cool 3 minutes.
Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Stir together melted butter, eggs, and remaining 1 cup milk in a separate bowl.
Add brown sugar to granola mixture, and stir until dissolved. Stir in butter mixture. Add flour mixture, and stir until incorporated. Gently fold in strawberries.
Heat waffle iron to medium, and coat with cooking spray. Scoop a heaping 3/4 cup into each section of waffle iron. Cook until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Serve with compote and, if you'd like, syrup or powdered sugar.