Nothing says sophisticated quite like an elevated pancake recipe. So if you’re looking for a way to make pancakes that will make Aunt Jemima weep, then these rich and delicious silver dollar pancakes are perfect. For the most part, a stack of flapjacks, even a short one, tends to be delightfully fluffy but also entirely too filling. Instead, learn how to make pancakes that go easy on the flour and sub in cornmeal for a denser, sweeter—and smaller—pancake. The cakey cornbread flavor pairs excellently with layers of creamy, semi-savory mascarpone and your favorite jam for that extra level of decadence. So instead of drowning them in butter and maple syrup, just add a few delicious ingredients when making pancakes from scratch and see for yourself… you won’t even need maple syrup (or as much, anyways). Instagram here you come.

Cornmeal Pancakes with Mascarpone and Jam

Yields: 32 pancakes

32 pancakes Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup medium-grind cornmeal

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/3 cups whole buttermilk

2 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, melted and cooled

2 large eggs

1/2 tablespoon canola oil

Cooking spray

1/3 cup blueberry jam

2/3 cup mascarpone cheese

1/3 cup cherry preserves

2/3 cup fresh blueberries

Directions