Nothing says sophisticated quite like an elevated pancake recipe. So if you’re looking for a way to make pancakes that will make Aunt Jemima weep, then these rich and delicious silver dollar pancakes are perfect. For the most part, a stack of flapjacks, even a short one, tends to be delightfully fluffy but also entirely too filling. Instead, learn how to make pancakes that go easy on the flour and sub in cornmeal for a denser, sweeter—and smaller—pancake. The cakey cornbread flavor pairs excellently with layers of creamy, semi-savory mascarpone and your favorite jam for that extra level of decadence. So instead of drowning them in butter and maple syrup, just add a few delicious ingredients when making pancakes from scratch and see for yourself… you won’t even need maple syrup (or as much, anyways). Instagram here you come.
Cornmeal Pancakes with Mascarpone and Jam
- Yields: 32 pancakes
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Sift together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl. Stir together buttermilk, butter, and eggs in a large bowl. Stir flour mixture into milk mixture.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Coat inside of a 3-inch round cookie or biscuit cutter with cooking spray. Place in hot skillet; spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons of batter into cookie cutter. Cook until just set, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Remove cookie cutter. Cook pancake until golden brown on the edges; turn pancake, and cook another 90 seconds. (You can do up to 4 at a time. As soon as you remove the cookie cutter, start on the next pancake.) Place cooked pancakes on a baking sheet, and keep warm in a 225°F oven. Repeat process with remaining oil and batter, to make 32 pancakes.
To assemble stacks, place 1 pancake on each of 8 plates. Layer each with 2 teaspoons of the blueberry jam, 1 pancake, 2 teaspoons of the mascarpone, 1 pancake, 2 teaspoons of the cherry preserves, 1 pancake, and 2 teaspoons of the mascarpone. Top each with about 3 blueberries.