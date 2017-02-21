America is a nation divided. Many of us fall on extreme ends of the breakfast-food texture spectrum. Is extra crispy bacon superior, or should your strips be flimsy? We favor the crispier end of things and feel strongly that the same rule applies to all breakfast staples. What about crispy eggs and potatoes? Too long have we settled for mushy diner-style home fries and undercooked sunny-side-up eggs. So we took to the kitchen and figured out how to make food extra crispy.

What is actually happening to your food when it becomes crispy? Food that comes from plants and animals has a certain amount of water. When heat degrades the cell walls (where water is kept), the water escapes your food, making it shrink in size and grow in crispiness. So, using science, we applied a similar principle to make crispy eggs, bacon, hash browns, and yogurt—an entire crispy feast fit for a hungover king or queen. Here’s how to follow in our satisfied footsteps.

Extra Crispy Bacon

Yields: 4 slices

4 slices Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Bacon

Directions

Place 4 slices bacon in a skillet over medium heat. Cook 10-12 minutes, turning frequently, or until bubbles that appear on surface of meat are frequent and tiny. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining bacon.

Extra Crispy Eggs

Yields: 2 eggs

2 eggs Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 eggs

1/2 cup grapeseed oil

Salt and pepper

Directions

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until shimmery (340°). Add eggs. Cook until browned around the edges while spooning oil over egg, 2-3 minutes. Turn carefully with a slotted spatula and cook 2-3 minutes, spooning oil over eggs. Remove from pan when egg is browned and puffy. Season with salt and pepper.

Extra Crispy Hash Browns

Yields: 4 hash browns

4 hash browns Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 large Russet potato

1/4 cup potato flour

1/2 cup canola oil

Salt

Directions

First skin the potato, then grate into a bowl. Combine grated potatoes and flour, tossing to coat. Heat 3 Tbsp. oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Form 4 cakes in pan, flattening with a spatula. Cook until browned around the edges, 2-3 minutes. Turn, add 3 Tbsp oil, and cook until browned. Reduce heat and cook 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally until browned in the middle, adding remaining oil as necessary. Drain on paper towels season with salt.

Extra Crispy Yogurt

Yields: 12 meringues

12 meringues Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients

4 egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup vanilla yogurt

1/4 cup freeze dried strawberries and/or blueberries pulverized into a powder

Directions