They say that for every pleat in a fancy chef hat there is a method of egg cookery, but it seems that chefs everywhere are gravitating to eggs cooked in their shell with an immersion circulator. Thanks to my recent trip to Japan, we'll learn why this is so. We'll also find where the immersion circulator-cooked egg falls on the spectrum of doneness, and I'll even show you how you can make a three-ingredient Japanese breakfast bowl that would bring Godzilla to its knees. All this and more, brought to you by wholesome goodness that is breakfast science!