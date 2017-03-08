For many people, a breakfast without coffee is not breakfast, and a day without five cups of it isn't worth living. As with most things, overconsumption comes with side effects, and in the case of coffee, its bright acidity can do some damage to your body. Enter cold brew coffee, touted as the low-acid bro of the coffee we know and love. I've never seen proof of whether or not cold brew is lower in acid; I just ingest it along with the marketing that says so. But with the power of breakfast science, we can discover the truth. In addition to bunking or debunking the acidity of cold brew, I used science to speed up the cold-brewing process. Get the pen out of your pocket protector, because you're gonna want to take notes.