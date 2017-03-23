Torrejas de Pan is basically Mexican French toast, and the team at Horchata de Nueva York, in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, does it right. "The French toast is one of those dishes that came and stayed here," explains chef Fernando Perez, "because we love sweet. Everybody loves sweet." This brunch dish was inspired by Perez's childhood in Mexico. He grew up eating torrejas de pan, made with a simple mix of eggs and milk, and sweetened with either powdered sugar or chocolate syrup. "That was my mom's torrejas de pan," he recalls. The recipe for torrejas de pan is a little bit different at Horchata, though.

Here, the French toast is made with a thick cut of homemade brioche that's topped with bananas in a homemade caramel "honey" sauce. The honey sauce is made by cooking down cane sugar then adding tequila. Once the French toast is fried and baked in the oven, it's sliced, covered with bananas and doused in homemade tres leches, a mixture of condensed milk, whole milk, and evaporated milk. The French toast only gets better as you let the tres leches and honey sauce soak into the already-moist French toast—but it's hard to wait before you dig in, it looks and smells so good.