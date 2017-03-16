Hoo-boy, it's Peep season yet again. If you didn't take our advice to make Peeps at home and spent actual US dollars on a box of Peeps, you have three options: 1. You can eat the Peeps and pretend you're having a good time. 2. You can set the Peeps on fire and watch them burn. 3. You can turn them into Peep Tarts. Option 3 will give you the most joy, and you won’t be wasting food like a goober. Peep Tarts are exactly what they sound like: Peep-filled Pop Tarts. Other than dressing up Peeps in, say, Antebellum South period costumes, giving them names, and putting on a play in which they all deceive and murder each other, Peep Tarts are the best thing you can do with Peeps. We made three flavors: strawberry, lemon, and blueberry. Once you have the pie crusts and filling you want, they’re a snap to make. But if you really want to set them fire, sure, go for it.
Note: The recipe below is for strawberry Peep Tarts. For lemon Peep Tarts, swap in lemon curd and yellow food coloring, and for blueberry, swap in blueberry preserves and purple food coloring.
Strawberry Peep Tarts
- Yields: 4 Peep Tarts
- Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400. Melt Peeps in a medium bowl in the microwave, about 30 seconds on high. Stir in preserves and mix to combine.
Spread out pie dough and cut each into 10-inch x 6-inch rectangles. Cut each rectangle in half to 5-inch x 6-inch, and cut in half again to 5-inch x 3-inch. Lay four rectangles on a parchment-lined baking sheet and spoon on a heaping tablespoon of the Peep filling onto each rectangle. Top each with one remaining pastry, crimp edges with a fork, and poke several holes into the top with a wooden skewer or toothpick.
Bake for until slightly golden brown, about 10-12 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through the cooking process. Cool on a wire rack. Meanwhile, stir powder sugar, milk, and food coloring together in a small bowl. Ice the cooled pastry and serve immediately, or freeze for later use.