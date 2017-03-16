Hoo-boy, it's Peep season yet again. If you didn't take our advice to make Peeps at home and spent actual US dollars on a box of Peeps, you have three options: 1. You can eat the Peeps and pretend you're having a good time. 2. You can set the Peeps on fire and watch them burn. 3. You can turn them into Peep Tarts. Option 3 will give you the most joy, and you won’t be wasting food like a goober. Peep Tarts are exactly what they sound like: Peep-filled Pop Tarts. Other than dressing up Peeps in, say, Antebellum South period costumes, giving them names, and putting on a play in which they all deceive and murder each other, Peep Tarts are the best thing you can do with Peeps. We made three flavors: strawberry, lemon, and blueberry. Once you have the pie crusts and filling you want, they’re a snap to make. But if you really want to set them fire, sure, go for it.

Note: The recipe below is for strawberry Peep Tarts. For lemon Peep Tarts, swap in lemon curd and yellow food coloring, and for blueberry, swap in blueberry preserves and purple food coloring.

Strawberry Peep Tarts

photo by caitlin bensel

Yields: 4 Peep Tarts

4 Peep Tarts Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

5 yellow Peeps

2 tablespoons strawberry preserves

2 uncooked pie crusts

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk

pink food coloring (optional)

Directions