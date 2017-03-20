Mac and cheese became a thing in New York restaurants years ago. There are a few spots that only sell mac and cheese, and one in Brooklyn that will remain nameless may be the worst restaurant in the city. Or, if not actually the worst, at least the most hated by those who've been burned by them. You know who you are! Some other spots will charge you $17 for it with a smile. And sure, it may be a rich, truffle oily mess of mac and cheese that’s way better than the boxed stuff, but try making real mac and cheese at home and you’ll never be duped again. Our breakfast mac and cheese has bacon, tater tots, and two types of cheese. From start to finish, it’ll take you 40 minutes to make and probably two minutes to eat, and you won’t need to put on pants.

Baked Breakfast Mac and Cheese

photo by caitlin bensel

Yields: 2 to 4 servings

Ingredients

½ box cavatappi pasta

½ pound thick cut bacon, chopped

½ cup chopped onion

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

2 cups heavy cream

1 16-ounce package shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 5-ounce package shredded Swiss cheese

4 large eggs

2 cups frozen tater tots, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Directions