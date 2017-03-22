The scientific method involves controls and variables. When it comes to breakfast, which is generally a simple equation, there is generally one control: the thing you want to cook. For variables, you generally have three. The heat source, the vessel, and the medium. For today's breakfast science lesson we will find the best vessel for cooking bacon, and the best medium (a.k.a. fat) for cooking hash browns.

With the data contained in the video above you can surely make your own riffs on this wonderful world of breakfast science. May your hypothesis be accurate, and your results delicious. And may you think twice before you cook everything in bacon fat.