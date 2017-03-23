Cooking three things at once can be easy, especially if one of them is coffee. But in the recent past, in an appliance company’s boardroom somewhere, some executives decided that a 3-in-1 breakfast machine was exactly what America needed to make mornings easier. The 3-in-1 contains a coffee maker, a toaster oven, and a fairly small griddle. The idea of the machine sounds much niftier than it actually is, but we didn’t want to just throw around assumptions. So we decided the best way to put it to the test was to see if chefs could make something delicious with this temperamental, glorified toaster oven.

Our pal Levon Wallace, executive chef of Nashville’s upcoming Gray & Dudley Restaurant, was in town and up for the challenge. Having spent the last year heading up the kitchen at Cochon Butcher, a high-end butcher shop and restaurant, he decided to make an egg in a brioche box filled with Katz’s corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss. Little did he know that the cooktop is inconsistent, the knobs are poorly marked, and the toaster oven is an inferno. Who will come out victorious: Levon or the 3-in-1?