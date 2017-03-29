Potatoes have been a breakfast staple for a long time, but until some genius decided to turn hash browns into little fried cylinders Americans didn't know the joy of tater tots. Who doesn’t love french fries that are engineered for breakfast? For those of us who understand the importance of the tater tot as a meal and not just a side dish, you can throw them in your breakfast mac n cheese or make a full-on tater tot casserole that will make your little tater-loving heart happy. But the ultimate tater tot-lover’s dream is eggs Benedict totchos.
What are totchos? Totchos are the divine combination between cheese-drenched nachos and crispy tater tots. I feel like not much more needs to be said here, but for the sake of making you drool: These tots are loaded with Canadian bacon and doused in a creamy hollandaise. And they’re so easy to make. All you have to do is bake freezer-section tots, cook the bacon, poach two eggs, and whip up the hollandaise.
Eggs Benedict Totchos
- Yields: 2 to 3 servings
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 20 minutes
- Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Prepare tater tots. Follow the directions on the back of the package.
Cook the bacon. In a large nonstick skillet over high heat, sauté Canadian bacon until golden brown and heated through. Reserve.
Poach 2 eggs, one at a time. Fill a medium saucepan halfway with cold water. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and 2 teaspoons white vinegar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Crack 1 egg into a small bowl and set aside. When the water is simmering, use a spoon to create a whirlpool in the center of the pan. Drop the egg into the middle, cover, and turn off the heat. Set your timer for 4 minutes, walk away, and don’t touch it until the timer goes off. When the timer buzzes, carefully remove the egg from the water and set aside.
Make the hollandaise. Bring a small amount of water to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Crack 3 eggs into a metal bowl, add the lemon juice and whisk vigorously until combined. Place the bowl over simmering water (make sure the water isn’t touching the bottom of the bowl) and whisk until the eggs are slightly thickened. Slowly stream in melted butter, whisking constantly until combined. Remove from heat and season with salt.
Put it all together. Sprinkle the chopped Canadian bacon over the cooked tater tots, drizzle with hollandaise, sprinkle with cayenne and chives, and top with poached eggs. Done.