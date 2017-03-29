Potatoes have been a breakfast staple for a long time, but until some genius decided to turn hash browns into little fried cylinders Americans didn't know the joy of tater tots. Who doesn’t love french fries that are engineered for breakfast? For those of us who understand the importance of the tater tot as a meal and not just a side dish, you can throw them in your breakfast mac n cheese or make a full-on tater tot casserole that will make your little tater-loving heart happy. But the ultimate tater tot-lover’s dream is eggs Benedict totchos.

What are totchos? Totchos are the divine combination between cheese-drenched nachos and crispy tater tots. I feel like not much more needs to be said here, but for the sake of making you drool: These tots are loaded with Canadian bacon and doused in a creamy hollandaise. And they’re so easy to make. All you have to do is bake freezer-section tots, cook the bacon, poach two eggs, and whip up the hollandaise.

Eggs Benedict Totchos

photo by caitlin bensel

Yields: 2 to 3 servings

2 to 3 servings Cook Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Hands-On Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 bag frozen tater tots

6 ounces Canadian bacon, chopped

5 large eggs

2 teaspoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

6 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, melted

Kosher salt

Cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons chives, chopped

Directions